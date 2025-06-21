US Attacks Iran, Bombs Three Nuclear Sites
The Israeli flag is reflected in the windows of a damaged building in Ramat Gan, Israel, two days after it was hit by a missile launched from Iran, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
By Brian Osgood and Ali Harb
22 Jun 2025
US President Donald Trump says American forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan and that all US planes are now out of Iranian airspace.
Israel’s attacks on Iran continue, with Israeli forces targeting military facilities and nuclear sites. Iran responds by launching dozens of drones towards Israel.
Trump has publicly rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, saying she was wrong to state there was no evidence Iran is building a nuclear weapon.
Iran says more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.
No comments:
Post a Comment