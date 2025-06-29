Asantehene Urges African Unity and Self-Sufficiency at KNUST Graduation
By News Ghana
June 29, 2025
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, issued a compelling call for strengthened continental collaboration during Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s 58th Special Congregation.
Addressing dignitaries and graduates in Kumasi, the monarch emphasized Africa’s urgent need to prioritize intra-continental trade and reduce dependency on Western nations. “We must collaborate effectively as African nations,” he stated, referencing recent discussions on Ghana’s partnerships with Eswatini and Global South cooperation.
Highlighting Africa’s untapped potential, Otumfuo cited the continent’s human capital and resources as foundations for self-reliance. “Our economies are in our hands—if we fail to act and continue relying on the so-called ‘developed’ world, we risk stagnation,” he declared. Gesturing toward the graduating class, he asserted: “Look at the graduates here today—there’s nothing they cannot achieve.” He challenged leaders to empower local expertise, urging support for engineers and academics to drive indigenous manufacturing and innovation.
The Asantehene also addressed the stalled KNUST Teaching Hospital project, a facility critical for training medical students. Noting its incomplete status despite progress, he appealed directly to Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang: “Kindly urge the President to prioritize this project.” He emphasized the hospital’s unique role in advancing healthcare education.
Otumfuo’s speech framed continental unity and educational investment as inseparable pillars for Ghana’s and Africa’s transformative development.
No comments:
Post a Comment