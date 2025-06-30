None of 'Israel’s' Goals Achieved in War on Iran: Haaretz
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Israeli media
The report indicates that “Israel’s” declared goals of destroying Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cutting support for Resistance movements have failed.
None of the objectives set by “Israel” for its war on Iran have been achieved, pointed out the Israeli newspaper Haaretz in a report published Monday.
Goal 1: Eliminating Iran's nuclear program
According to the article, the primary objective declared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to destroy “Iran’s nuclear program and the existential threat it poses.” However, the piece raises serious doubts about the extent of the damage caused by “Israel’s” strikes.
The article noted a near-consensus shared by the European Union, US intelligence, and even Israeli assessments that Tehran still possesses a stockpile of 60% enriched uranium. “Except for Donald Trump, no one claims otherwise,” the report added.
It indicated that while Iran’s nuclear program may have been delayed by a few months, “it was not destroyed,” as the country allegedly retains enough enriched uranium to potentially manufacture several nuclear weapons.
Goal 2: Destroying the ballistic missile program
The second stated objective was to dismantle Iran’s ballistic missile program, also labeled by Netanyahu as an “existential threat”. Haaretz mentioned that this claim was quietly dropped after the cessation of confrontations.
The newspaper cited a senior Israeli military official as admitting there was no solid intelligence basis for asserting that Iran’s missile production capability had been destroyed.
It noted that neither the Israeli occupation military nor Netanyahu now claims that Iran's ballistic missile program was eliminated.
The highest estimate of destroyed launch platforms stands at 60%, according to the article, which said that Iran still possesses hundreds of ballistic missiles and launch platforms.
Goal 3: Halting Iran's support for Resistance movements
During the war, Netanyahu added a third goal, which is to stop Iran from funding Resistance movements. This objective was introduced at the height of Israeli media euphoria during the confrontation, Haaretz said.
Despite this, the article alleged that there are no restrictions preventing Iran from continuing its support for Ansar Allah, Hezbollah, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, or Hamas.
'Truth is, we were deterred'
The article concluded with an admission that “Israel” misled the public about the losses it suffered from Iranian retaliatory strikes.
It admitted that Israelis, too, were deterred by the Iranian response. “It’s no coincidence that Trump keeps repeating that both sides were exhausted,” it read.
No comments:
Post a Comment