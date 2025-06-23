Trump Claims Iran, 'Israel' Ceasefire Reached
By Al Mayadeen English
Amid conflicting reports, Donald Trump announces a comprehensive ceasefire between Iran and "Israel", while Iran denies receiving any proposal. Meanwhile, the aggression on Tehran continues.
While US President Donald Trump dramatically declared that a complete and total ceasefire between Iran and “Israel” has been agreed upon, a senior Iranian official denied Tehran's reception of any ceasefire proposal.
According to Trump, the ceasefire is set to begin in approximately six hours, once both sides complete their ongoing final missions, marking the end of what he has termed "THE 12 DAY WAR."
The ceasefire, Trump said, will proceed in two phases. Iran is set to initiate the first 12-hour period, during which “Israel” will allegedly remain peaceful. Following this, “Israel” will implement its 12-hour ceasefire, concluding a 24-hour span that will officially end the aggression. Trump emphasized that both sides are expected to act peacefully and respectfully throughout the process.
"This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will," Trump stated. His announcement framed the ceasefire not only as a diplomatic milestone but also as a turning point for broader regional stability.
Trump commended the "stamina, courage, and intelligence" shown by Iran and “Israel” in reaching this agreement. He positioned the ceasefire as a testament to the power of diplomacy and strategic restraint.
Trump closed his statement with a sweeping message: "God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!"
Iranian official says 'no proposal received'
However, just minutes before the announcement, a senior Iranian official confirmed to CNN that Iran has not received any proposal for a ceasefire and "sees no reason for one," adding that the Islamic Republic will proceed with its operation until lasting peace is achieved.
Moreover, the official affirmed that any remarks by the Israeli occupation or the US will be considered "a deception" that aims to justify attacks on Iranian interests.
“At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Tehran also reported that no official Iranian sources confirmed Trump's ceasefire announcement.
Moreover, The New York Times said that an Israeli military spokesperson did not comment on questions regarding Trump's ceasefire announcement.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes continue to attack Iran, with the Israeli occupation forces issuing a warning to the residents of Tehran of an upcoming attack.
Claims of Qatari mediation emerge
Reuters, citing an unnamed official briefed on the matter, said that Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bun Abdulrahman al-Thani secured Tehran's agreement to a US proposal for a ceasefire.
According to the report, this came after Trump was able to secure "Israel's" agreement to the ceasefire. In turn, the US president "asked Doha's help persuading Tehran to also agree to the ceasefire."
