ANC Calls on DA to Clarify if it Wants to Stay in GNU or Return to Opposition Party Role
The ANC has called the DA's move to boycott the National Dialogue simply because Whitfield was fired disingenuous.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) to clarify whether it intends to stay in the Government of National Unity (GNU) or return to its role as an opposition party.
This comes after the DA’s announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Saturday, that it would boycott the National Dialogue.
The party said it would not participate in the process unless President Cyril Ramaphosa removes ministers implicated in corruption.
The National Dialogue is set to take place through public engagements aimed at tackling the country’s socio-economic challenges.
The latest tension within the GNU was triggered by Ramaphosa’s dismissal of DA Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield was removed from the position after undertaking an unauthorised international trip.
In response, the DA threatened to table a motion of no-confidence against the president and pulled out of the National Dialogue.
The ANC has criticised the DA’s move, calling it disingenuous to boycott the dialogue simply because Whitfield was fired.
“The ANC reiterates that the National Dialogue is rooted in this proud tradition. It seeks to bring all sectors of society together to address the pressing socio-economic challenges confronting our country, including poverty, inequality, and economic exclusion, through inclusive engagement and joint commitment to solutions,” said ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.
“At this juncture, it is imperative for the DA to clarify its stance: is it a genuine and principled partner in the GNU, or is it positioning itself as a quasi-opposition within the executive? South Africans deserve clarity and leadership guided by national interest, not short-term political expediency,” she added.
The former liberation party also said the DA’s actions undermine the spirit of the GNU and appear aimed at sowing disruption within the executive.
No comments:
Post a Comment