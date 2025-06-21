Trump Confirms US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Including Fordow
By Al Mayadeen English
US President Donald Trump confirms American strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, stating that a full payload was dropped on Fordow.
In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announces that the United States has carried out what he described as a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Trump stated that a "full payload of bombs" was dropped on Fordow, the primary target, and confirmed that all US aircraft involved in the operation have exited Iranian airspace and are "safely on their way home."
"Congratulations to our great American Warriors," Trump wrote, adding, "There is not another military in the world that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!"
According to sources cited by Axios, Trump met with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Saturday evening.
According to an Israeli official, "Israel" was notified by the Trump administration in advance of the strikes, and another senior Israeli official told Axios that B-2 stealth bombers were used for the strike.
This comes after repeated warnings from Iran against the US intervention in the war.
Four days after abruptly leaving the G7 summit in Canada and warning civilians to "evacuate Tehran," Trump on Friday signaled a delay in any military action against Iran. Speaking before a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, Trump said he was still undecided and waiting to see “whether or not people come to their senses.”
While raising the claim of Iran’s nuclear threat, Trump avoided detailing a potential US response.
Iran warns of firm response
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva warned on Wednesday that Tehran would respond firmly to any direct US involvement in the Israeli occupation’s war on Iran.
The remarks followed days of escalating strikes between Iran and “Israel”, and amid fears of a broader regional war.
Ali Bahreini, Iran’s UN envoy in Geneva, said Tehran considered the United States “complicit in what Israel is doing," adding that Iran has already conveyed a clear message to Washington: if the US crosses a red line by engaging directly in the conflict, Iran will respond decisively. He did not specify what exact actions would trigger a military response.
