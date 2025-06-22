Iran-Israel War: South Africa Calling on UN to Broker Peaceful Resolution - Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he had hoped the US, particularly under President Donald Trump, would use its influence to promote dialogue between the warring nations.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has expressed concern over the United States (US) military involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says South Africa is now calling on the United Nations to take the lead in brokering a peaceful resolution.
“It was South Africa's sincerest hope that President Donald Trump will use his influence and that of the US government to prevail on the parties to pursue a dialogue path in resolving their issues of dispute.
“South Africa calls on the United States, Israel, and Iran to give the UN [United Nations] the opportunity and space to lead on a peaceful resolution of matters of dispute, including the inspection and verification of Iran’s status of uranium enrichment, as well as its broader nuclear capacity.”
