US ‘Primary Force’ Behind Israel’s Acts of Aggression Against Iran: Pezeshkian
Sunday, 22 June 2025 3:12 PM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaking during a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Photo by the presidency)
Iran’s president says Tehran’s decisive response to the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression forced the US to “step in” and attack the peaceful nuclear sites.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the United States is the primary driving force behind the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked aggression on the Islamic Republic last Friday, with American backing, assassinating many top-ranking military commanders, scientists and other ordinary civilians, including women and children.
After more than a week, the US decided to finally make it official with direct intervention in the war that the Zionist regime has been losing.
In the early hours of Sunday, the US launched unlawful strikes against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in a clear violation of international law and the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
In a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian said this “act of aggression revealed that the United States is the primary driver behind the Zionist regime’s hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
When Israel launched its brutal aggression against Iran on June 13, US President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to deny involvement, “but following Tehran’s decisive and deterrent response—and Israel’s evident weakness—he had no choice but to step in,” Pezeshkian said.
The unprovoked American aggression against Iran was aimed at saving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his regime’s inability “to respond effectively to Iran’s military retaliation,” he added.
The powerful Operation True Promise III launched by the Iranian armed forces against the occupied territories has served as a decisive response to Washington’s aggressive policies against the Iranian nation, the president noted.
Only hours after Trump himself claimed responsibility for the airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the first-ever launch of its multi-warhead Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile during the 20th wave of Operation True Promise III against the occupied territories.
Main targets included Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the regime’s biological research center, and alternative command-and-control sites.
“Now is the time to set aside differences and activate the vast potential of the people. The Iranian nation has repeatedly proven that it will spare no effort in defending the water and soil of this homeland,” Pezeshkian asserted.
The ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran has claimed the lives of more than 400 Iranians since June 13. In response, Iranian armed forces have carried out 20 phases of True Promise III so far, targeting strategic military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories.
