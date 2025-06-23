True Promise III: Iran Unleashes Several New-generation Missiles in Fresh Wave
Monday, 23 June 2025 9:50 AM
Iranian armed forces launched the new phase of Operation True Promise on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Iran carried out the new phase of Operation True Promise III with a barrage of new-generation missiles, which made direct impacts across occupied territories.
The 21st phase kicked off at around 12:00 pm local time on Monday, with informed sources saying many new-generation missiles were used in today's retaliatory operation.
In a statement, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the 21st wave of Operation True Promise III was launched in response to the continued aggression of the criminal Zionist regime.
The latest phase of the operation began with the firing of both solid- and liquid-fueled missiles and a combined assault using smart drones.
In this phase, the statement noted, for the first time, the multi-warhead Kheibar (Qadr-H) ballistic missile was used, employing new and surprising tactics to achieve greater precision, destructiveness, and effectiveness.
The missiles successfully struck strategic targets across the occupied territories, from north to south and central areas of the Zionist regime.
The IRGC statement emphasized that this “impact-driven operation” will continue with new special tactics, exploiting weaknesses in the enemy’s air defense systems, and will grow stronger and more powerful.
It added that drone combat operations “will not cease for a moment,” prompting the occupiers of the occupied territories “to constantly endure sirens, fleeing, and seeking shelter.”
Some sections of Israeli media reported widespread destruction of streets in several cities due to powerful blast waves on Monday that sent settlers back into the underground shelters.
For the first time, air raid sirens blared across the occupied territories for 35 minutes, reports said, indicating the massive wave of Iranian missiles used on Monday.
Once again, the multi-tier Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept the new-generation Iranian missiles, which made their way to intended targets across the occupied territories.
According to the source, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, Qadr, and Fattah-1 missiles were used in Monday's operation, which struck important Israeli military facilities across the occupied territories, including in Safed, Lachish, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Beit She’an.
The missiles directly targeted the Ashdod power plant, causing widespread power outages across the occupied territories, reports said.
These operations are in response to the continued Israeli military aggression against Iran, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 400 people since June 13, including top-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, professors, athletes and students.
In response Iranian armed forces have carried out 21 waves of missiles and drones against the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise III, inflicting heavy blows on the regime and its military intelligence infrastructure.
On Sunday, the multi-warhead Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile was used for the first time during the 20th wave of Operation True Promise III.
The twentieth wave came just hours after the United States claimed to have struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a total of 40 solid- and liquid-fueled missiles were launched at strategic targets across the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday.
“In this operation, for the first time, the IRGC Aerospace Force deployed the third-generation Kheibar Shekan multi-warhead ballistic missile, employing new and surprising tactics to achieve greater precision, destructive power, and effectiveness,” the statement said.
The Iranian armed forces have used many new-generation missiles in Operation True Promise III, including Kheibar Shekan, Fattah, Emad and Hajj Qassem.
