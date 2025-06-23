Following Iranian Strike, Trump Urges 'Proceed with Peace'
By Al Mayadeen English
Following the Iranian missile strike on Al-Udeid, Donald Trump declares no casualties and praises Qatar’s mediation while urging “Israel” to seek peace in the region.
US President Donald Trump, in his first official statement since Iran targeted the Al-Udeid US military base in Qatar in retaliation to the US strikes on its nuclear facilities, confirmed that no casualties among American personnel were recorded, claiming that "hardly any damage was done."
In a post on his social platform Truth Social, Trump stated that air defenses intercepted 13 out of the 14 missiles launched by Iran toward the US base. According to the US president, one missile was "set free" because it was launched in a non-threatening direction.
Trump emphasized that there were no American casualties and minimal damage. "Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," he stated. He also expressed gratitude to Iran for what he described as an early warning prior to the strike, which he said allowed for effective defensive measures.
Trump highlighted the importance of Iran's early notice, stating it helped prevent the loss of life. He framed this gesture as a sign of restraint and an opportunity to avoid further escalation. "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region," he said, adding that he would "enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."
The president also thanked the Emir of Qatar for his "tremendous efforts toward peace in the region."
Moreover, in a presser today, Trump stated that the recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites was aimed at advancing vital American interests and ensuring the collective defense of the US ally, “Israel”.
He emphasized that the strike on Iran was carefully calibrated, describing it as “limited in scope and purpose,” to avoid broader escalation, adding that it exclusively targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and did not involve attacks on military forces or other infrastructure.
Trump confirmed that no American ground forces took part in the strike on Iran, indicating a reliance solely on aerial or long-range military assets. He claimed the assault was meticulously planned to minimize casualties, deter future operations, and prevent further regional escalation.
Is the US seeking de-escalation?
Trump’s remarks come amid widespread speculation in US and international circles about the trajectory of US-Iran relations.
CNN, citing a White House official, stated that Trump is not inclined to engage in new military conflicts in the region, signaling a shift from earlier aggressive postures.
In a similar context, "Israel’s" Channel 12 quoted a senior White House official indicating that Trump aims to end ongoing wars rather than escalate them. The official stated that Trump wants to convey to Netanyahu, "We don’t want war, we want a deal."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Washington reported that Trump administration officials are scheduled to brief members of the US House of Representatives regarding recent developments in West Asia, particularly in the aftermath of the Iranian missile strike.
