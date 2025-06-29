King Mswati III Visits Ghana for Diplomatic Engagement
By News Ghana
June 24, 2025
King Mswati III of Eswatini commenced a four-day state visit to Ghana on Wednesday, aiming to bolster diplomatic and economic relations between the southern African kingdom and the West African nation.
His arrival in Accra marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation.
The Eswatini monarch will be officially hosted by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House. High-level bilateral talks between the two leaders are scheduled, focusing on areas of mutual interest. The visit is expected to conclude with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding designed to deepen formal cooperation frameworks.
King Mswati III’s itinerary includes a visit to the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Accra. Following engagements in the capital, the King will travel to Kumasi. There, he will be received by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a special guest, highlighting the cultural dimension of the tour.
King Mswati III, also known as Ingwenyama, ascended the throne of the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, in 1986. He remains one of the world’s last absolute monarchs. His reign has consistently emphasized the preservation of traditional Swazi culture while actively pursuing international partnerships to foster development within his nation.
No comments:
Post a Comment