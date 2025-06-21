US Strike on Iran Sparks International Alarm and Constitutional Debate
By Al Mayadeen English
The US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities has sparked intense international backlash and bipartisan condemnation in Congress over the strike's legality and potential to escalate conflict in the Middle East.
International reactions have poured in following the US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday at dawn.
President Donald Trump announced earlier that the United States carried out what he described as a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave alarm over the US use of force against Iran, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens international peace and security, and urged all parties to de-escalate, emphasizing that diplomacy, not military action, is the only viable path forward.
Global condemnations
The Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, stressed that: "Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions."
"We all understand the threat of Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy," he added.
The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, also condemned the attack: "It's a really unwelcome development in the Middle East. The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that."
Additionally, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, stressed that: "Japan continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the further deterioration of the situation, while implementing every possible measure to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens."
Oman, which served as a mediator in the Iran–US nuclear negotiations, strongly condemned the recent US attack, calling it a “dangerous, reckless escalation” and a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter and international law.
“Such aggressive, persistent behavior is unacceptable and further destabilizes regional peace and security,” the Omani government said in an official statement.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, describing them as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty, the safety of its people, and the principles of international law.
Moreover, China’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the recent Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and warned of serious regional consequences.
“China is closely monitoring the Israeli attacks on Iran,” the ministry said. “We are deeply concerned about the grave consequences that these operations may cause.”
Beijing emphasized that the sudden spike in tensions serves no one’s interests and risks further destabilizing the region.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack, warning that such aggressive actions risk triggering wider conflict in the region.
“Israel must immediately end its aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts,” the ministry said in a statement, while criticizing "Israel’s" approach to regional tensions, suggesting it has no interest in pursuing peaceful or diplomatic solutions.
Latin America
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed on X that the country "Strongly condemns" the bombing, calling it a "dangerous escalation" of the situation in the Middle East.
The Cuban President warned that the aggressive act is a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law that could drag humanity into a crisis with "irreversible consequences."
Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed that Iran was not interested in developing nuclear weapons but rather aiming to achieve peaceful development.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed that Chile condemns the US attack on Iran, and emphasized that attacks on nuclear plants are prohibited under international law
Additionally, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela "firmly and categorically" rejected the bombing carried out by the United States against nuclear facilities in Iran.
Members of Congress react
In response to the US strike, Rep. Thomas Massie posted on X, saying: "This is not constitutional."
Representative Ilhan Omar called the strikes a "dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict in the Middle East."
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Trump for approving the strike, while Democratic US Representative Don Beyer stated that President Trump has "no constitutional authority to take us to war with Iran without authorization from Congress, and Congress has not authorized it."
Democratic Rep. Summer Lee expressed that Trump is acting "fully outside of his authority and is once again trampling on the Constitution."
Lee added that the action was "illegal" and emphasized that it brings the US closer to war than peace, as Trump endangers millions of lives.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in an X statement that "Israel" is a nuclear "state," adding that this fight was not the fight of the US and the nation should not "get involved in another foreign war."
Congress member Rep. Jim McGovern called the attack "insane," noting Trump went ahead with the bombing without Congressional approval.
Hamas Resistance Movement
On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, issued a press statement on Sunday morning, condemning the recent US airstrikes on Iranian territory, calling it a blatant act of aggression and a dangerous escalation.
“We strongly condemn the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement read.
Hamas described the attack as a reckless alignment with Israeli interests and a clear violation of international law.
"This heinous assault represents a serious escalation, a blind submission to the rogue Zionist occupation’s agenda, a flagrant breach of international law, and a direct threat to global peace and security,” the group added.
Reaffirming its alliance with Iran, Hamas expressed unwavering support for the Iranian leadership and people: “We affirm our solidarity with our brothers in the Islamic Republic, its leadership and people, and our full confidence in Iran’s ability to defend its sovereignty and the interests of its people.”
No comments:
Post a Comment