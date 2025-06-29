Tragedy Strikes Again as Building Collapse Claims Another Life in Cape Coast
By News Ghana
June 25, 2025
A second building collapse in Cape Coast within five days has left one dead and two injured, raising urgent questions about the safety of aging structures in the historic Ghanaian city.
The latest incident occurred early Tuesday near Amissah Ekyir, where 72-year-old Ernestina Nduom was killed and her grandson injured after their home crumbled at dawn.
Cape Coast Mayor George Justice Arthur confirmed Nduom’s death to her family, underscoring the grim toll of the disaster. Two others were rescued from the rubble and hospitalized, with one man still receiving treatment. The collapse follows a similar tragedy last Saturday at London Bridge, where two elderly residents died and three were injured—bringing the week’s death toll to three amid heavy seasonal rains.
The city, known for its colonial-era architecture, grapples with a growing crisis as decades-old buildings succumb to weather and neglect. Mayor Arthur has pledged to demolish high-risk structures, warning that further delays could lead to more fatalities. “We cannot wait for another disaster,” he said, citing the need for immediate action.
Experts point to lax enforcement of building codes and poor maintenance as key factors. A 2021 report by Ghana’s Geological Survey Authority identified Cape Coast’s central district as particularly vulnerable due to weak foundations and erosion. Yet efforts to relocate residents or reinforce homes have stalled, leaving families like Nduom’s at the mercy of crumbling walls.
As rains continue, the city faces a race against time to prevent further loss. For now, the rubble serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of inaction.
