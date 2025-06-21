Iran's Atomic Body Condemns American Assault on Nuclear Sites, Vows Legal Action
Sunday, 22 June 2025 2:53 AM
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has strongly condemned American attack on three nuclear sites in the country.
In a strongly worded statement early Saturday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, which have been claimed by the United States.
The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.
The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference--or rather the complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”
“The international community is expected to condemn this lawlessness based on jungle rules and to stand with Iran in asserting its legitimate rights,” read the statement, adding that the organization assures the great Iranian nation that despite enemy’s sinister conspiracies, it will not allow the progress of this national industry to be halted.
“The organization has placed on its agenda all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-up measures.”
Earlier, in a social media post, Trump brazenly claimed responsibility for the attacks that amount to a violation of Iran's territorial integrity and a breach of international conventions.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” he claimed.
“All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, #Fordow.”
The announcement followed reports in American media that the Pentagon was moving B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri toward the Persian Gulf.
According to Press TV sources, air defenses around the three underground nuclear sites were activated and the attack was successfully thwarted, except for minor exterior damage at the entry and exit points.
The source added that all three sites had long been evacuated and the enriched uranium had also been relocated to a safe location.
Trump’s statement came shortly after a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the ongoing Israeli military aggression against Iran and the question of US involvement.
Earlier, he had said he would make a final decision on the matter “within two weeks.”
An official, speaking to Press TV, said Iran is currently defending itself against the aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States while Trump seeks to create an illusion of victory.
By joining the Israeli regime's war against Iran, the official said, the US has effectively made itself a partner in the crime and exposed its interests in the region to Iranian retaliation.
"Calls for peace and a swift end to the war are signs of fear of Iran's military power and amount to an admission of American failure," the official noted.
No comments:
Post a Comment