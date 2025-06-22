Condemnations Pour in After US Aggression Against Iran's Nuclear Energy Sites
Sunday, 22 June 2025 9:29 AM
Fordow nuclear energy plant near the central Iranian city of Qom. (File photo)
Condemnations are pouring in against the US aggression on Iran’s nuclear sites, with many countries describing it as an illegal act that threatens regional and global peace.
In a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Iraqi government said targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities constitutes a serious threat to security and peace in the West Asia region and poses significant dangers to regional stability.
The Pakistani government also condemned the assault, calling it a “war crime.”
In a statement, the chairman of the defense committee in the Pakistani Senate said the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities constitute a “war crime” and a clear example of “deliberate aggression.”
The Israeli lobby, the statement noted, has managed to dominate American foreign policy, and President Donald Trump has deceitfully broken his promise not to start a new war.
A statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry said the US attack violates all norms of international law, and Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.'
In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and called on the international community to “redouble its efforts to ensure a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Iran.”
Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, also condemned the aggression on Iran, which it noted has serious consequences for regional and international security and peace.
Oman also denounced the American aggression against Iran, calling it a violation of international law and a threat that could lead to a wider war.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities increases the risk of tensions that threaten security, stability across the world.
Qatar also condemned the aggression and called for an immediate halt to Israeli-American attacks and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.
The aggression was reported in the early hours of Sunday, announced by US President Donald Trump himself on his social media platforms.
In response, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz.
The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.
The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference -- rather the complicity -- of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”
“The international community is expected to condemn this lawlessness based on jungle rules and to stand with Iran in asserting its legitimate rights,” read the statement, adding that the organization assures the great Iranian nation that despite enemy’s sinister conspiracies, it will not allow the progress of this national industry to be halted.
“The organization has placed on its agenda all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-up measures.”
