As Ceasefire Takes Effect, Al-Qassam Revives Abu Obeida’s Words of Faith and Defiance
October 11, 2025
Qassam Brigades spokesperon, Abu Obeida. (Photo: Qassam.net)
The Qassam Brigades released a past address by their spokesman, Abu Obeida, invoking divine victory and resilience as Gaza marks the end of two years of genocide and mass displacement.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, released an excerpt from an earlier speech by their spokesman, Abu Obeida, following the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement on Friday and the beginning of the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza.
Abu Obeida, whose face has remained hidden throughout the war, has become one of the most recognizable figures of the Palestinian resistance.
His statements—often broadcast in moments of escalation or major victories—carry both symbolic and strategic weight for Palestinians in Gaza and beyond.
In the speech, originally delivered on July 18, Abu Obeida said:
“We kiss the heads of our great, patient, steadfast, and victorious people, and we extend to them our highest salutes and glad tidings from our Lord, the Almighty: To God belongs the command before and after, and on that day the believers will rejoice in God’s victory. He grants victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.”
His words, widely shared on Palestinian social media, resonated deeply as thousands of families crossed the rubble-strewn streets of Gaza City, returning to what remains of their neighborhoods after two years of relentless bombardment.
For two years, Israel — with the full backing of the United States — waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, marked by mass killings, starvation, and the systematic destruction of infrastructure and homes.
The campaign defied international calls to end the war and ignored the binding orders of the International Court of Justice.
According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the genocide has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and wounded around 170,000 others.
Among the victims were 460 people, including 154 children, who died of starvation during the siege.
As the ceasefire takes hold and displaced families begin their long journey home, Abu Obeida’s message — one of steadfastness, faith, and victory against all odds — reflects the spirit of Gaza’s survival amid unimaginable loss.
