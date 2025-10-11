Trump Confident Gaza Truce ‘Will Hold’ as Resistance Rejects Foreign Control
October 11, 2025
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the Gaza ceasefire “will hold,” calling the agreement a “great deal” for all sides, as Palestinian factions welcomed the prisoner exchange but rejected any foreign interference in Gaza’s governance.
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Friday that the ceasefire in Gaza will hold.
“It will hold. I think it will. They (Israel and the Palestinians) are all tired of the fighting,” Trump told reporters at the White House, confirming that he would meet a “lot of leaders” in Cairo on Monday to discuss the future of Gaza.
The US president said Israeli prisoners held by Hamas “will return” on Monday under the terms of the deal, which includes a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, and Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
He added that the bodies of about 28 Israeli captives will also be recovered.
Calling it “a great deal for Israel,” but also “for Arabs, for Muslims, everybody, for the world,” Trump said the agreement would bring peace not just to Gaza but to the entire Middle East.
“Gaza is very important, but this is beyond Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East, and it is a beautiful thing, you know?” he said.
The US President also expressed optimism about the reconstruction: “Gaza is going to be rebuilt, and you have some very wealthy countries, as you know, over there, and it would take a small fraction of their, their wealth to do that, but, and I think they want to do it,” he said.
According to officials, the agreement represents the first phase of the Trump administration’s Gaza plan.
It was reached after four days of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, with the participation of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, and under US supervision.
The deal ends Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza, which killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and destroyed large parts of the enclave.
Under the agreement, Hamas will release all living Israeli prisoners within 72 hours of the ceasefire’s entry into force, while Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip to positions behind the so-called “Yellow Line,” allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to begin returning to what remains of their homes in Gaza City and the north.
Resistance Rejects Foreign Interference
In a joint statement issued Friday evening, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine rejected any foreign “guardianship” over Gaza, affirming that “the administration of the Strip is a purely internal Palestinian affair.”
The facts said the agreement represents “a political and security failure” of Israel’s attempts to impose displacement, and that “the liberation of hundreds of our female and male prisoners reflects the steadfastness of the resistance and the unity of its position.”
They expressed appreciation for the mediating efforts of Qatar, Turkiye, and Egypt and called on the mediators and Washington to ensure Israel’s full compliance with the deal.
The facts also said they were ready to cooperate with Arab and international partners in the reconstruction of Gaza “in a way that enhances a dignified life for our people and preserves their rights to their land.”
(The Palestine Chronicle)
