Burkina Faso's Military Administration Arrests European Humanitarian NGO Workers for 'Spying'
Burkina Faso's military government said it had arrested eight members of a Hague-based humanitarian NGO on Tuesday, accusing them of collecting and sharing sensitive information detrimental to the African country's security. Those arrested included a Frenchman, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech man, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.
07/10/2025 - 22:06
By FRANCE 24
Burkina Faso's military government said Tuesday it had arrested eight members of a humanitarian group, including three Europeans, accusing them of "spying and treason".
Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said the eight were members of International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), a Netherlands-based group specialising in humanitarian safety, including a Frenchman, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech man, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.
Those arrested included the country director of the NGO in the West African state and his deputy, Sana said.
The director had previously been arrested at the end of July when the NGO was suspended for three months by the authorities for "collecting sensitive data without authorisation".
The NGO, based in The Hague, provides security analyses for other humanitarian organisations.
Sana alleged it "collected and passed on sensitive security information that could be detrimental to national security and the interests of Burkina Faso, to foreign powers".
He said that despite being banned from operating on July 31, some members "continued to clandestinely or covertly conduct activities such as information collection and meetings in person or online".
Burkina Faso's military junta has turned away from the West and, in particular, its former colonial ruler France since seizing power in a September 2022 coup.
Burkinabe authorities often repress dissent, notably within civil society and the media, claiming it as part of the battle against jihadist violence that has plagued the country for a decade.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
No comments:
Post a Comment