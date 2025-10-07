Cassava Mosaic Disease Threatens Food Security in Burkina Faso Due to Whitefly Transmission and Infected Planting Materials
by Mark Chiang
Cassava mosaic disease (CMD) has emerged as a major threat to cassava cultivation in Burkina Faso, significantly affecting agricultural productivity and food security. CMD, caused by a group of viruses collectively known as geminiviruses, has been identified as one of the leading challenges facing this staple crop, which serves as a primary food source for millions across Africa.
The disease manifests through symptoms such as leaf curling, yellowing, and stunted plant growth, leading to reduced yields. Researchers have noted that CMD spreads primarily through infected planting materials and whiteflies, which act as vectors for the virus. The prevalence of CMD in Burkina Faso highlights the vulnerability of cassava crops to viral infections and underscores the need for effective management strategies. Agricultural experts are focusing on understanding the disease’s transmission patterns and exploring resistant cassava varieties to mitigate its impact on local farming communities.
