China to Impose Special Port Service Fee on US-linked Vessels by Law: Ministry of Transport
By GT staff reporters
Oct 10, 2025 05:36 PM
Cranes load containers onto ships at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo: VCG
China announced on Friday a special port service fee for vessels linked to the US, in response to the US' move to impose additional port service fees on vessels owned or operated by Chinese enterprises. The fee will take effect starting October 14.
According to a notice released by China's Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Friday, China will impose, in accordance with laws and regulations, a special port service fee on vessels linked to the US, including those owned or operated by US entities or individuals, those with 25 percent or more US ownership or control, those flying the US flag, and those built in the US.
Moreover, if a vessel calls at multiple Chinese ports on the same voyage, the special port service fee will only be charged at the first port of call, and subsequent ports will not charge the fee. For the same vessel, the fee will not be charged for more than five voyages within one year, according to the notice.
The maritime authority at the port of call will collect the fee, the MOT said on Friday's notice.
For the corresponding vessels, a special port service fee will be charged per voyage in phases, according to the MOT. For vessels berthing at Chinese ports starting October 14, the fee will be 400 yuan ($56) per net ton; starting April 17, 2026, it will be 640 yuan per net ton; starting April 17, 2027, it will be 880 yuan per net ton; and starting April 17, 2028, it will be 1,120 yuan per net ton. For shipments of less than one net ton, the fee will be calculated as one net ton.
The decision was made in response to the measures announced by the Office of the US Trade Representative on April 17, which, starting October 14, will impose additional port service fees on vessels owned or operated by Chinese enterprises, Chinese-flagged vessels, and vessels built in China. Such actions seriously violate the principles of international trade and the maritime agreement between China and the US, causing significant disruption to bilateral maritime trade, said the MOT.
Responding to a media inquiry regarding the rationale behind China's announcement to impose a special port service fee on US vessels, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport said on Friday that the US actions ignore the facts, fully revealing their unilateralist and protectionist nature, carry clear discriminatory elements, seriously harm the legitimate interests of China's shipping industry, severely disrupt global supply chain stability, and significantly undermine the international economic and trade order.
In response, China will lawfully take firm countermeasures against the US' wrongful actions, promote the establishment of a fair and just international maritime market order, and safeguard the security and stability of global logistics supply chain, the spokesperson said.
According to China's regulations on international maritime transport, the MOT has issued the "Announcement on the Collection of Special Port Service Fees from US-Related Vessels," deciding to charge the fee starting October 14. "This is a legitimate measure to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese shipping companies," said the MOT spokesperson, urging the US to immediately correct its wrongful actions and cease its unreasonable suppression of China's shipping industry.
Responding to a media inquiry regarding the notice issued by the MOT on countermeasures against the US Section 301 investigation and restrictive measures targeting China's maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Friday that the US move is a typical act of unilateralism with clear discriminatory intent and has seriously undermined the interests of Chinese enterprises. The spokesperson said China expresses strong dissatisfaction and reiterates its firm opposition to such actions.
To safeguard the interests of domestic industries, relevant Chinese authorities, in accordance with China's regulations on international maritime transport and other related provisions, will impose a special port service fee on vessels involving US elements — including those flying the US flag, built in the US, or owned, invested in, or operated by US companies, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.
The measure will take effect on October 14, coinciding with the implementation of the US port fee measure against China-related vessels, the spokesperson said.
China stressed that the countermeasure aims to uphold fair competition in the global shipping and shipbuilding markets and constitutes a "legitimate act of self-defense," the MOFCOM spokesperson said, urging the US to act prudently, correct its wrong approach, and work with China to find a solution through equality-based consultation and cooperation.
"This measure by the Chinese side aims to protect Chinese enterprises from unfair competition in the international market... It is not what we hoped for, but it is a law-based and reasonable response to safeguard their legitimate interests," Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Friday.
Zhou noted that the US move will cause widespread harm, particularly to itself. "As a major trading nation, many of its imports will be affected, and efforts to raise government revenue this way will only drive up supply chain costs, hurting the US economy in both the short and long terms while undermining global trade stability," Zhou said.
Commenting on the US move, He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, also told Global Times on Friday that the US' measures are absurd, as they arbitrarily increase shipping costs and disrupt normal international trade. "Therefore, China must respond with countermeasures, and the resulting consequences are naturally the responsibility of the US side," the expert said. He also urged the US to promptly revoke the port docking fee on Chinese vessels and reduce the damage caused to normal trade between Chinese and American enterprises.
