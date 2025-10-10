Deal Reached for Permanent Gaza Ceasefire, End to War: Al-Hayya
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Oct 2025 23:44
Khalil al-Hayya announces a Gaza ceasefire deal ending the war, with guarantees from mediators and a major Palestinian prisoner release.
Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in Gaza and the chief Palestinian negotiator, announced that an agreement has been reached to end the war and aggression against the Palestinian people, after two years of a brutal and ceaseless war that killed over 67,000 Palestinians.
Al-Hayya explained that the movement received guarantees from the mediators and the US administration, and he confirmed that all parties stressed that the war has ended completely.
Additionally, he revealed that the agreement includes the release of 250 prisoners serving life sentences, and 1700 detainees from Gaza who were arrested after October 7th, as well as the release of all women and children.
In his speech, al-Hayya stated that the world stands astonished by the sacrifices, steadfastness, and patience demonstrated by the people of Gaza, further pointing out that the residents of the Strip fought a war unlike any the world has ever seen and stood against the enemy's tyranny, brutality, and massacres.
People of Gaza stood firm like mountains
He added that the people of Gaza stood firm like mountains, with their resolve never weakening in the face of killing, displacement, hunger, and the loss of family and homes.
The Hamas chief paid tribute to the martyrs of the October 7th, 2023, operation, specifically naming the leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, describing them as the leaders of the "Al-Aqsa Flood."
Al-Hayya also praised the heroism of the resistance fighters who "fought from point-blank and stood like a mighty mountain against the occupation's tanks," stressing that these heroes thwarted all the Israeli plans to displace people, impose starvation, and create chaos, while "Israel" stalled, committed massacre after massacre, and repeatedly sabotaged the mediators' efforts.
He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the countries and forces that shared in the blood and battle of the Palestinian people, in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to the free people around the world who stood in solidarity with Gaza, especially the participants in the support and freedom convoys by land and sea, and everyone who "contributed a word of truth."
The Head of Hamas in Gaza concluded his statement by affirming that "for two years, Gaza has been defending Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa and fighting the enemy with all bravery," while stressing the continuation of work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the remaining steps.
