Cote d'Ivoire Imposes Two-month Ban on Political Rallies to Ensure Election Security
Source: Xinhua| 2025-10-18 20:22:30|Editor: huaxia
ABIDJAN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The government of Cote d'Ivoire on Friday announced a two-month temporary ban on all public gatherings and demonstrations organized by political parties or groups across the country.
According to a decree issued on Friday by Minister of Interior and Security Vagondo Diomande and Minister of State and Minister of Defense Tene Birahima Ouattara, the measure, effective immediately, aims to maintain public order and safeguard national security during the electoral period.
The decree stipulates that only demonstrations directly related to the Oct. 25 presidential election process will be permitted, while all other public political gatherings remain strictly prohibited, warning that violators will face prosecution.
Implementation of the ban has been entrusted to senior officials within the territorial administration, the Gendarmerie and the National Police.
The official campaign period for the upcoming presidential election began on Oct. 10 and will end on Oct. 23.
Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, 83, representing the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, is running against four challengers: former First Lady Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, 76, candidate of the Movement of Capable Generations; Jean-Louis Billon, 60, candidate of the Democratic Congress; Ahoua Don Mello, 67, an independent candidate; and Henriette Lagou Adjoua, 66, candidate for the Group of Political Partners for Peace.
