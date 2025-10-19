Egypt Urges Truce in Sudan to Pave Way for Lasting Ceasefire
CAIRO, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday urged an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan as "a first step toward a permanent ceasefire," reaffirming Egypt's rejection of any military solution to the ongoing Sudanese civil war, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"There is no military solution to the Sudanese crisis, and preserving the Sudanese national state is essential," said Abdelatty at a session on Sudan's peace and development during the fifth edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, held in Egypt's southern city of Aswan.
"The solution must come from the Sudanese themselves through an inclusive political process that reflects their national ownership of the crisis and its course of resolution," he emphasized.
He underscored the necessity of non-interference in Sudan's internal affairs, respecting its full sovereignty, and upholding the principle of "one state, one authority, and one army."
The session discussed comprehensive and sustainable approaches to resolving the conflict in Sudan, prospects for a ceasefire and the post-conflict phase, as well as priorities for reconstruction and international support for Sudanese-led efforts to achieve peace and stability.
Participants in the session included Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, and African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns in Africa Mohamed Ibn Chambas.
Sudan has been gripped by a deadly civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced several million people both internally and externally, triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
