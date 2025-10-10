Cuba Calls Upon International Community to Stop US Military Aggression Against Venezuela
Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla calls upon the international community to halt US military actions against Venezuela. Photo: EFE.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (Minrex) called upon the international community to take steps to “halt any military action against Venezuela,” warning about “the United States government’s growing escalation against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with the evident aim to overthrow the constitutional government of President Nicolás Maduro Moros.”
Issued on Thursday, October 9, the statement pointed out that the true objective behind Washington’s pressure tactics is to install a puppet government that will allow the United States to have unfettered access to Venezuela’s oil reserves.
In this context, Havana declared its “firm and unwavering support for the Bolivarian and Chavista government of Venezuela and for the popular and military unity of the Venezuelan people.”
The statement also called for ensuring that Latin America and the Caribbean remain a zone of peace. “The dangers to the peace, security, and stability of Our America are real and imminent,” it added.
The Cuban Foreign Ministry condemned the US bombing of vessels in the southern Caribbean and the murder of their crews, as well as threats of escalation that could include military actions against land targets.
Cuba called out the pretexts used for the “extraordinary and irrational” US military deployment around Venezuela.
“It cannot be legally or morally accepted in any way that such pretexts serve as the basis for perpetrating a military aggression against a sovereign state,” Cuba said.
The statement named current US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the mastermind of the maneuver to “unleash the military might of the United States against a sovereign nation of Our America, as if it were a neighborhood police raid.”
It also referred to the false-flag operation thwarted by the Venezuelan government against the now-closed US Embassy in Caracas, calling it a plan “organized by a far-right sector in Venezuela, trying to create a pretext for US military forces offshore to act in response to the alleged terrorist attack on US diplomatic headquarters.”
On October 6, Caracas warned the Trump administration that right-wing extremists were planning to plant explosives at the diplomatic mission.
For Cuba, “it would not be the first time that the United States has resorted to this kind of action to justify military aggression.”
(Telesur)
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
