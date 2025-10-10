Venezuela Denounces Threat of U.S. Military Attack at the UN
Venezuela’s representative to the United Nations, Samuel Mocanda, warned about the deployment in the Caribbean Sea of more than 10,000 troops and a nuclear submarine, accusing Washington of creating a false narrative to justify aggression.
Samuel Moncada denounced that we are facing a situation in which it is rational to think that in the very short term an armed attack against Venezuela will be executed. Photo: Screenshot/UN.
October 10, 2025
The Government of Venezuela denounced during a session of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) requested by Caracas, an imminent threat of military attack by the United States, due to the growing deployment of naval and air forces a few miles from its coasts.
The Venezuelan representative to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, explained this Friday that the escalation consists of the offensive mobilization of more than 10,000 military personnel, fighter jets, missile destroyers, missile cruisers, assault troops and a nuclear submarine.
“The warmongering actions and rhetoric of the U.S. government objectively indicate that we are facing a situation in which it is rational to think that in the very short term an armed attack against Venezuela is going to be executed,” the diplomat said.
According to the complaint, Washington has developed a disinformation campaign to criminalize the entire Venezuelan people, considering them a threat and a “foreign enemy” to justify a military intervention without presenting a single piece of evidence.
The diplomat described as “extrajudicial executions” the recent bombing of four boats in the Caribbean, where, he reported, 21 unarmed civilians were killed. “The U.S. government disguises its crimes by wearing the mask of self-defense,” he added.
