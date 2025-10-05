Ethiopian Festival of Gratitude, Unity, & National Renewal
By Girma Mirgisa
Ethiopia News Agency
September in Ethiopia is a month of cultural grandeur, a season when the land itself seems to renew, as the rains give way to sunshine, green landscapes, and blossoming flowers. It is a time when the nation celebrates both its heritage and hopes for the future.
The month begins with Enkutatash, the Ethiopian New Year, a joyful occasion marked by family gatherings, traditional songs, and expressions of hope for a brighter year. Soon after comes Meskel, the solemn commemoration of the discovery of the True Cross, one of the most unifying festivals in Ethiopia’s religious calendar. Together, these celebrations reflect Ethiopia’s rich blend of cultural depth and spiritual devotion.
Amid, these vibrant occasions, Irreecha, the Oromo people’s thanksgiving festival, shines with a distinctive brilliance. Unlike other festivals, Irreecha is a profound expression of gratitude to the Creator, harmony with nature, and reconciliation among people. It bridges the social, the ancestral and the contemporary, offering Ethiopia and the world a living example of peace, unity, and renewal.
Irreecha for Peace and Reconciliation
Irreecha is more than a festival; it is a vital part of the Gadaa system. For centuries, it has served as a cultural compass a moment when communities gather to thank Waaqaa (God) for past blessings and to pray for peace, health, prosperity, and long life in the year ahead.
It is not merely symbolic; it is transformative. Before attending the festival, participants reconcile with themselves and others, setting aside grudges, anger, or resentment. This cleansing of the spirit gives the festival its essence as the festival of peace and reconciliation, where forgiveness, unity, and brotherhood take center stage.
The festival begins at sunrise, as the first rays touch the gathering grounds. ‘Abba Gadaas’, custodians of the Gadaa system and symbols of Oromo wisdom, lead prayers of thanksgiving and hope. Standing beside them, the ‘Haadha Sinqees’, women entrusted with upholding justice and moral order, lift their symbolic Sinqee sticks, representing balance, protection, and the indispensable role of women in preserving peace.
Participants dip fresh grass and flowers into the waters of lakes or rivers, lifting them toward the heavens, a gesture that signifies the interconnectedness of humanity, nature, and the Creator. As chants of “Hoo yaa mare woo, mare woo, mare woo” rise, millions of voices merge into one, creating a powerful sound of unity. Clad in white traditional attire, symbolizing purity, peace, and renewal, the gathering becomes a sea of harmony where differences of religion, ethnicity, or background dissolve.
In this moment, Irreecha becomes a living sanctuary of reconciliation, a declaration of shared humanity, a reminder that peace is possible when forgiveness is embraced and unity is chosen over division.
Cultural Splendor and Social Harmony
Irreecha is not only a festival of thanksgiving but also a grand cultural showcase, radiating joy, pride, and unity. Cities like Addis Ababa and Bishoftu transform into vibrant stages of celebration, alive with traditional Oromo music, dances and colorful attire. For families, Irreecha is a cherished time of reunion, as relatives travel from near and far to gather, share meals, and strengthen bonds. Old friendships are renewed, new connections are formed, and entire communities rejoice together. The festival also serves as a living classroom of Oromo heritage, where ancestral wisdom is passed down to younger generations, and global visitors have the opportunity to engage with and learn from these rich traditions.
Every element of the celebration carries meaning: white garments symbolize purity and renewal, songs and dances reflect history, resilience, and joy, and the sharing of food embodies generosity and hospitality, core values of Oromo culture. Together, these elements weave Irreecha into an event that is both spiritually profound and socially vibrant, uniting body, spirit, and community. Today, Irreecha has grown to welcome participation from nations and nationalities across Ethiopia, turning it into a truly inclusive national celebration.
While deeply rooted in Oromo tradition, Irreecha has blossomed into a national celebration embraced by all nations and nationalities across Ethiopia. Its universal themes of gratitude, peace, unity, and renewal reflect the country’s collective aspirations. The 2025 theme, “Irreecha: For National Renewal,” embodies this spirit, reminding Ethiopians that sustainable progress must be grounded in cultural harmony and shared values.
This year’s festival coincides with the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a historic milestone in Ethiopia’s pursuit of development and self-reliance. The convergence of Irreecha’s spirit of renewal with GERD’s structural triumph embodies the nation’s resilience, ambition, and unity a testament to Ethiopia’s ability to honor its heritage while confidently shaping its future.
As Ethiopia strengthens its place as a cultural tourism hub, Irreecha is attracting growing international attention. Visitors from across the globe come to witness its authenticity, the beauty of its traditions, and the collective joy of its people. Alongside iconic treasures such as Timket, Lalibela’s rock-hewn churches, and the Simien Mountains, Irreecha showcases Ethiopia’s unique blend of cultural richness and natural wonder, offering the world an inspiring vision of harmony, heritage, and hope.
To ensure Irreecha continues to thrive as a festival of cultural, spiritual, and social significance, communities should preserve its essence through reconciliation, forgiveness, and gratitude, while also encouraging youth participation to pass on Oromo heritage. Media and cultural institutions must play their part by providing accurate and respectful coverage, highlighting the festival’s spiritual and cultural dimensions, and safeguarding indigenous traditions from misrepresentation.
By working together, all stakeholders can help Irreecha remain a vibrant celebration of heritage, unity, and national pride, while advancing efforts to inscribe this grand festival on UNESCO’s heritage list and share it with the world. This year, Irreecha celebrated on the 4th and 5th of October in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu respectively.
