Various Ethnic Groups Hail Irreecha as Vibrant Festival Promoting Multinational Unity, Deepening Brotherhood
Addis Ababa, October 4, 2025 (ENA) -- Members of various ethnic groups from Ethiopia who participated in the Irreecha holiday at Hora Finfinee today described the festival as spectacular, promoting multinational unity, deepening the cohesiveness and brotherhood among the Ethiopian peoples.
The Irreecha festival has evolved into a vibrant holiday for cultural exchange, drawing increasing participation from other ethnic groups across the nation and beyond.
The vibrant culture of the annual festival of thanksgiving by the Oromo people reflects a growing exchange of cultural beauty through the coming together of Ethiopia's diverse ethnic groups.
Today's celebration of Irreecha at Hora Finfine Festival was held with great enthusiasm under the theme "Irreecha for the revival of the country," attracting large crowds, stressing on need to preserve the traditional values.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, members of ethnic groups outside of Oromo emphasized that Irreecha embraces a spirit of love, peace, and cooperation.
Tesfahun Dentamo, a member of the Kembata ethnic group from the Central Ethiopia region, highlighted that the festival serves as a remarkable platform for cultural exchange among the diverse peoples of Ethiopia.
He emphasized that the festival represents a celebration of unity, embodying peace and prosperity.
Echoing his sentiments, fellow Kembata participant Molach Akebo described the festival as a shining example of unity and solidarity among Ethiopians.
Askale Seso, also from Kembata, noted that the event fosters deeper connections, allowing participants to explore and appreciate each other's cultures and traditions.
She underscored that Irreecha not only cultivates brotherhood and sisterhood but also exemplifies multinational unity, which is in progress.
Abdulwas Mohammed, a member of the Kebena ethnic group from the Central Ethiopia region, asserted that the festival is a vibrant celebration of Ethiopianness, emphasizing the values of unity and peace.
Another participant from Kebena, Semira Amdisa, added that the festival plays a crucial role in strengthening and deepening connections among people.
She advocated for the continued support of events like Irreecha, which fosters unity and solidarity across communities.
Mohammed Wole from the Burji ethnic group in the South Ethiopia region said that he traveled 700 kilometers to join the festival.
He emphasized the importance of the Irreecha festival, which strengthens unity and promotes Ethiopia on a global stage.
Expressing his joy for participating in the celebration, he elaborated that the Irreecha festival truly embodies the values of peace and unity.
Beletech Bayu, a member of the Dawro ethnic group from the South West Ethiopia Peoples region, noted that the festival is a vibrant celebration of brotherhood and multinational unity among Ethiopians.
Emnet Yoseph, who traveled from the Sidama region, echoed her joy, highlighting the prominent spirit of solidarity throughout the celebration of Irreecha.
The Irreecha festival, a cherished event of thanksgiving, is set to continue tomorrow at Hora Harsadi.
