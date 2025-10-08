Ethiopian Government Reaffirms Commitment to Pulse of Africa Media’s Vision
Addis Ababa, October 7, 2025 (ENA) -- Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Pulse of Africa Media in its mission to be the voice and face of Africa.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Pulse of Africa Media platform today, designed to change global views of Africa and to cultivate a sense of pride among Africans themselves.
Situated in Addis Ababa, Pulse of Africa Media (POA) represents a movement dedicated to altering the global narrative surrounding Africa.
In his recent visit to the POA, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Pulse of Africa in its mission to be the voice and face of Africa.
He emphasized Ethiopia’s historic identity as a nation of freedom that was never colonized.
Building on this legacy, he stressed that Ethiopia must also take the lead in the media sector through Pulse of Africa Media to champion African agendas through African media.
“Through the Pulse of Africa initiative, we must project the continent’s true narrative with confidence and unity,” he said.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his confidence that the Pulse of Africa Media will be a platform where Africans can tell their own stories in their own words. “The government will fully support this vision,” he reaffirmed.
“With a modern media complex, state-of-the-art studios, and a renewed commitment to multilingualism, POA is poised to serve as a gateway for Africa’s voice to reach global audiences—starting from Ethiopia, but echoing across the continent.”
