Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access Pressing Public Agenda Gaining Int’l Support: HPR Members
Addis Ababa, October 7, 2025 (ENA)—Ethiopia’s quest for sea access is a pressing public agenda that has been gaining international support and acceptance, members of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) told ENA.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee member Tawfik Abdullahi noted that the issue of access to sea, which has been a topic of national discussion for decades, is now gaining traction on both domestic and international fronts.
In this regard, Ethiopia wants to engage with its neighboring countries through a dialogue centered on mutual benefits and cooperation by particularly focusing on the strategic trade route of the Red Sea.
The diplomatic approach targets fostering peaceful relations and collaborative development among countries in the region, Tawfik said.
“When the issue of Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea was first raised, it sparked a mix of support and opposition,” the MP recalled.
Currently, however, “the momentum behind this initiative is now growing, with increasing international backing alongside a surge of popular support domestically,” he elaborated.
The other member of the HPR, Agu Deban echoed the sentiment that the quest for maritime access has been a prominent public agenda for the Ethiopian people who have long awaited progress on this front.
He said the demand for access to the Rea Sea, has become increasingly critical for a country like Ethiopia with population exceeding 130 million.
Having been landlocked for three decades, Ethiopia can no longer afford to remain in this state, especially given the rising demands of its population, the MP stressed.
Agu pointed out the limitations of being landlocked in terms of economic growth and trade opportunities; underscoring the need for modernizing and expanding the country's economy.
In this respect, Ethiopia wants to access the sea through peaceful negotiations rather than conflict in line with its principles of diplomacy and cooperation, seeking win-win scenarios.
Emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding its reputation as a peace-loving nation focused on collaboration with its neighbors rather than resorting hostility, the MP expressed optimism about the potential for success in this venture.
This historical aspiration could meaningfully transform its economic landscape and enhance regional cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment