GSF Captain Says Despite Abuse, 'Israel Weaker Than Spider's Web'
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2025 20:33
Amsterdam captain Mohammed Ali Mohiuddin details the abuse and mistreatment activists endured at the hands of Israeli occupation forces in an interview with Al Mayadeen.
Captain Mohammed Ali Mohiuddin, who navigated the Global Sumud Flotilla's Amsterdam ship, divulged the severe mistreatment that detained activists were subjected to at the hands of Israeli occupation forces, as well as plans for continued solidarity efforts to break the suffocating siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen.
According to the captain, the hijacking of the ship heading to Gaza was "one of the most horrific things imaginable," further stressing that Israeli soldiers provoked, verbally abused, and tortured activists after abducting and detaining them.
Three Israeli soldiers closely monitored each activist, Mohiuddin said, revealing that while the soldiers were stationed in clean corridors, the detainees were forced into iron cages with dirt floors.
However, despite attempting to showcase force, Mohiuddin emphasized that Israeli soldiers "are weaker than a spider's web and as cowardly as can be," echoing the words of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Mohiuddin, who signed a deportation order to return to Tunisia swiftly, emphasized that the move was strategic and would allow him to begin preparations for a new flotilla aiming to challenge the ongoing blockade on Gaza, confirming ongoing coordination with European and international activists of various nationalities to organize new efforts by the Global Sumud Flotilla.
Peaceful activists abused in Israeli prisons
On October 2, more than 443 participants from 47 countries were detained illegally by Israeli authorities after the fleet was seized. The hijacking of the Global Sumud Flotilla ships, which were meant to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza after more than 7 months of a brutal Israeli siege that has led to an engineered famine in the territory, has led to a diplomatic and public outcry.
Activists on the mission revealed the severe mistreatment they endured in Israeli detention. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly humiliated and used as an example to others on the mission.
Ersin Celik, a Turkish journalist and participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla, told reporters that "they dragged little Greta (Thunberg) by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did everything imaginable to her, as a warning to others."
Nine members of the Gaza aid flotilla returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being deported by "Israel", with several reporting they endured “inhumane detention conditions” while in custody, according to the group representing them.
Detainees described sleep deprivation, a lack of food and water, and instances of being kicked, beaten, and locked in cages. Some of the activists have also reportedly begun hunger strikes.
