West Bank Cannot be Subdued, Resistance Primed: Al-Quds Brigades Cmdr.
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2025 22:14
On the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Jihad movement, the Al-Quds Brigades commander in the West Bank vows intensified resistance and unveils new weapons to confront the Israeli occupation.
On the 38th anniversary of the foundation of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades, its military wing, in the West Bank, declared that the resistance has entered a new and decisive phase in its struggle against the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, the commander affirmed that the resistance has introduced a number of new weapons into active service, signaling an escalation in operational readiness across the West Bank.
"The resistance is doing well, and our fighters are ready to make the enemy pay for its crimes across Palestine," the commander stated, underscoring the preparedness and morale of the resistance fighters.
The Al-Quds Brigades commander also warned that the coming days would reveal the extent of the resistance's preparations, adding that both the enemy and the world would witness that the West Bank cannot be subdued.
The West Bank has seen a surge in military aggression, including raids, arrests, and property destruction, raising concerns over worsening security and humanitarian conditions amid ongoing calls for the territory's annexation.
Land grabs continue in the West Bank
Israeli occupation authorities approved a new colonial plan to seize approximately 35 dunams of land from the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.
The Al-Baydar human rights organization stated that the seizure plan aims to take control of land north of Kafr Qaddum in preparation for the establishment of 58 new settlement units.
Israeli forces detained a number of farmers as they were on their way to harvest their olive trees in the town of Rantis, west of Ramallah, and informed them they could not return without a special permit or "entry authorization" to enter their own lands.
Meanwhile, the IOF closed the iron gate at the entrance of Attara village, north of Ramallah, while keeping the entrances to Al-Araqa village, west of Jenin, sealed for the second consecutive day, prompting the Jenin Directorate of Education to postpone the start of the school week for the village's government schools until Tuesday.
