Hamas Calls Israeli Attacks on Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Maritime Terrorism’ as Intl. Condemnation Pours In
Thursday, 02 October 2025 5:37 AM
Frame grab from a video shows international activists on board one of the vessels belonging to the Gaza-headed Global Sumud Flotilla on October 2, 2025.
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has robustly denounced the Israeli regime’s attacks on multiple vessels belonging to the Gaza Strip-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.
In a statement on Thursday, the movement called the aggression targeting the ships, their activists, and accompanying journalists a “treacherous attack, a crime of piracy, and maritime terrorism.”
“We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric aggression launched by the enemy against the Sumud Flotilla and affirm that intercepting the flotilla is a criminal act that must be condemned by all free people of the world,” it added.
The group, however, commended the activists’ courage and determination to break the regime’s near-total siege of the already war-battered coastal sliver.
Additionally, it called for global protest actions condemning the aggression and worldwide denunciation of the atrocity.
The flotilla, made up of over 50 vessels, set sail from Barcelona late last month on a mission to challenge what human rights groups have condemned as one of the harshest and most inhumane blockades in the world.
Described as the largest maritime effort of its kind in decades, the flotilla brings together delegations representing at least 44 different countries.
Hamas’ condemnation followed Israeli naval forces’ interception of multiple vessels belonging to the fleet as they had sailed as far as nearly 90 nautical miles off the Palestinian territory.
According to the flotilla’s organizers, Israeli patrol boats had surrounded the fleet and intercepted at least three vessels near Gaza.
Other vessels, including Yulara and Meteque, “have been targeted with water cannons,” the fleet reported.
The aggression has been met with widespread protests worldwide, including across European cities such as Brussels, Berlin, and Rome.
The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza (ICBSG), a Palestinian initiative established in 2009, denounced the atrocity as a “war crime.”
Venezuela said the “only real threat to world peace is Zionism, a colonialist and apartheid ideology that systematically violates international law and human decency.” “Our unwavering solidarity is with the heroic Palestinian people and with the brave men and women who, risking their own safety, keep the flame of humanity alive in the face of Nazi-fascist darkness.”
Turkey condemned the regime for committing “the most serious violation of international law,” calling the aggression "an act of terrorism” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians.
Belgian, French, and Finnish authorities expressed concern and urged Israeli officials to ensure the safety of those participating in the fleet.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a post on X that Paris expected Israeli officials to ensure the safety of the participants, guarantee their right to consular protection, and allow those with French citizenship among them to return to France as soon as possible.
The Irish foreign minister called the attacks “very concerning,” saying the flotilla was "a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe."
"I am keeping in close contact with my officials who are working on the ground and have also spoken with EU counterparts on the Global Sumud Flotilla," Simon Harris wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
In a joint statement, Italy and Greece appealed to Tel Aviv to "guarantee the safety and integrity of the flotilla's participants.” They also warned the flotilla’s activists that their actions “could be exploited by those who still reject peace.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the activists "do not represent a danger or a threat to Israel," and urged the Israeli regime not to “represent a threat to this flotilla either.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the “dastardly attack” on the flotilla, calling on Israel to stop the “barbarity.”
“We hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their immediate release. Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” he posted on X.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also took to X to condemn Israel’s “intimidation and coercion” of boats carrying “unarmed civilians and life-saving humanitarian supplies for Gaza.”
“By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world. The flotilla embodied solidarity, compassion and the hope of relief for those under blockade,” he wrote.
The prime minister said Malaysia would use all lawful means at its disposal to ensure the Israeli regime is held to account.
President Gustavo Petro of Colombia said the interception of the international aid flotilla was a new crime by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He said Colombia was expelling all Israeli diplomats from the country, pointing out that two Colombian activists were on board the flotilla.
