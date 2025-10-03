Resistance Factions Reject Trump Gaza Plan as 'Doc of Surrender': Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions unanimously reject US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, calling it a document of “submission and suicide,' Al Mayadeen analyst reveals.
There is “no difference or disagreement” among Palestinian Resistance factions in rejecting US President Donald Trump's plot for Gaza, Al Mayadeen analyst and expert on Palestinian resistance affairs, Hani al-Dali, confirmed, slamming the proposal as “a document of surrender and suicide.”
Al-Dali emphasized that all factions are aligned in their opposition, underlining that the Trump-Gaza plan is viewed as an attempt to undermine Palestinian sovereignty and resistance.
Trump's proposal aims to subjugate Palestinians
According to al-Dali, the rejection of the plan will be "couched in diplomatic terms" due to its underlying objective of subjugation, stressing that Hamas “insists that the response be national and from all factions,” reflecting a unified stance against external pressures on the Gaza Strip administration.
He noted that Hamas is reviewing the proposal carefully as per its responsibility toward the Palestinian people.
He also emphasized that this is not a traditional proposal but a “document of submission and surrender,” requiring deep national consultation and deliberation.
Hamas cautiously reviewing the proposal
Moreover, the 72-hour deadline given by Trump for Hamas to respond to the proposal, following its announcement on Tuesday, is “meaningless,” as consultations are ongoing and require more time. The analyst highlighted the importance of thorough internal discussions among Palestinian resistance factions and key stakeholders.
In this context, al-Dali stated that Hamas' response would show openness to efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire but would firmly reject specific clauses, particularly those involving non-Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of the resistance.
He concluded that Hamas is in continuous contact with other factions, mediating countries, and all relevant parties involved in the Palestinian cause, ensuring that the collective position remains firm and coordinated.
Regional mediation continues
Reuters reported that Egypt and Qatar briefed Hamas on United States President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war. Earlier, the White House confirmed that Trump had discussed the ceasefire proposal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing it as a framework supported by “Arab and Islamic leaders.”
The White House had presented the proposal on Monday evening, saying that if both parties agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.
Mediation efforts led by Qatar and Egypt remain ongoing, with Hamas yet to issue a formal stance, while the resistance maintains that any deal must address the root causes of the war, including the siege and occupation.
