Indirect Talks for a Ceasefire in Gaza Begin in Sharm El-Sheikh: Egypt
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2025 22:49
Mediated talks have begun to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Egypt has announced, according to our correspondent.
Indirect talks between the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation have begun in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, kickstarting discussions on ways to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Monday.
According to our correspondent, the Palestinian side is seeking clear and binding guarantees for a ceasefire, given the Israeli occupation's consistent disengagement from previous agreements.
The movement's official response to Trump's proposal for a ceasefire agreed to the handover of all Israeli captives, as per the exchange framework outlined in the proposal, but it conditioned "other issues, concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, on a unified national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions."
This closely follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday, declaring that "Israel" agreed to an initial withdrawal line in Gaza as part of ongoing negotiations toward a ceasefire in the territory.
In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the proposal, which had been shared with Hamas and is awaiting confirmation for an immediate ceasefire and a concurrent captive and prisoner exchange, would also establish the conditions for the subsequent phase of withdrawal, moving the war toward the conclusion of what he termed "this 3,000-year catastrophe."
US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that negotiations for a ceasefire and captives' release in the Gaza Strip are nearing completion. In a statement to Axios, Trump said he expects the deal to be finalized "within days" and described his direct involvement in pushing all parties, most notably "Israel" and Hamas, toward an agreement.
