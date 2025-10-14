Israeli Occupation Violates Gaza Ceasefire, Kills Seven Palestinians
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Oct 2025 14:32
Israeli occupation forces violate the Gaza ceasefire with new drone strikes, killing seven Palestinians and endangering fragile truce efforts.
The Israeli occupation forces have violated the recently declared ceasefire in Gaza, launching new drone strikes across the Strip that killed seven Palestinians and wounded several others, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent and Palestinian media outlets.
Israeli media outlets admitted that the occupation's military resumed its attacks on Tuesday, just three days after the ceasefire came into effect, reigniting tensions amid ongoing humanitarian devastation in the besieged territory.
Five martyrs in Gaza City, one in Khan Younis
Our correspondents confirmed that five Palestinians were martyred after being targeted by Israeli drones in the al-Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza also reported that Israeli occupation forces struck the Halawa displacement camp in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Strip, injuring several displaced civilians.
In the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man was killed and another was injured in a drone strike on al-Fakhari, east of Khan Younis. Israeli drones also dropped bombs near Aabasan Clinic and on Abu Salah Street in Aabasan al-Kabira, further heightening fear among residents attempting to return to their homes.
Ceasefire agreement under threat
The latest Israeli violations come just days after Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Palestinian negotiating delegation, announced that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement had been reached.
The deal, approved by the Israeli government last week, includes a complete cessation of hostilities, the phased withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing in both directions, and a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli authorities.
However, today’s strikes threaten to unravel the fragile truce and undermine the progress achieved through months of mediation led by Qatar, Egypt, and international facilitators.
The devastation 'Israel' left behind
During the genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli occupation dropped more than 200,000 tons of explosives across the enclave, killing 67,211 Palestinians and injuring 169,961 since October 7, 2023.
The Gaza Municipality reported that the aggression left behind 50 million tons of debris, warning that reconstruction efforts cannot begin until major roads are reopened to allow the entry of equipment and aid. Cleaning and maintenance operations have begun in areas from which Israeli forces have withdrawn, as authorities work toward the gradual return of life to devastated neighborhoods.
On its part, the Gaza Civil Defense reported that the remains of more than 10,000 Palestinians are still trapped beneath the rubble caused by relentless Israeli bombardment. The agency warned that its crews lack the necessary equipment and resources to recover the bodies, as large swathes of the destroyed areas remain inaccessible.
It added that unexploded ordnance and remnants of Israeli missiles continue to pose a grave danger to civilians.
Ministry of Health prepares to receive martyrs’ bodies
On another note, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced its readiness to receive the bodies of martyrs expected to be released by the occupation in the coming days. Forensic, ambulance, and nursing teams have been mobilized to ensure the proper handling, documentation, and dignified transfer of the bodies to their families.
The Ministry emphasized that its medical staff continues to fulfill its humanitarian and professional duty “despite the harsh conditions and limited resources,” vowing to uphold the sanctity and dignity of every martyr.
No comments:
Post a Comment