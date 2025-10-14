Israeli Regime Cuts Gaza Aid to 300 Trucks, Blocks Fuel and Gas
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Oct 2025 22:46
The Israeli regime tells the UN it will allow only 300 aid trucks into Gaza and ban fuel and gas.
The Israeli occupation has informed the United Nations that it will only permit 300 aid trucks, half of the previously agreed amount, to enter the Gaza Strip starting Wednesday, and that no fuel or gas will be allowed except for limited humanitarian infrastructure needs, according to a note obtained by Reuters and confirmed by the UN.
Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza, confirmed that the organization had received the official notice from the Israeli COGAT, the branch of the Israeli military responsible for coordinating aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.
Last Friday, COGAT had stated that it expected around 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily under the ceasefire arrangement. However, in its latest communication, COGAT claimed that the new restrictions were imposed because “Hamas violated the agreement regarding the release of the bodies of the hostages.”
Israeli regime considering Rafah closure
Israeli Channel 13 reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Israeli political leadership has decided to impose “punitive measures” against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip over what it described as delays in handing over the bodies of Israeli captives.
According to the report, the occupation authorities decided not to reopen the Rafah crossing on Wednesday and to significantly reduce humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s failure to deliver the remaining bodies.
Channel 13 added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has adopted the recommendations of security agencies calling for a reduction in aid and for the Rafah crossing to remain closed.
No final decision on what constitutes violation
Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that no final decision has yet been made on whether the delay in transferring the bodies constitutes a violation of the existing agreement.
On Monday, Hamas announced that it had handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives.
In response, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz claimed that Hamas’s announcement constituted a “breach of its commitments,” warning that “any intentional delay or negligence will be considered a blatant violation of the agreement and will be met with an appropriate response.”
