Tasleem Gierdien
9 October 2025 | 7:56
The six South African delegates who were held for six days in an Israeli prison after the interception of Global Sumud Flotilla boats have returned home safely.
The Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Barcelona, Spain, in early September to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, who remain under attack from Israeli forces in what the United Nations has called genocidal acts.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Chief Mandla Mandela, Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moola, and Carrie Shelver from South Africa were part of the nearly 500 activists from more than 40 countries who participated in the humanitarian campaign.
However, their attempt was intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters, as they approached Gaza a week ago.
The Israeli police arrested 470 people aboard the flotilla boats. Among the detained were the six South African delegates, who were held for six days in an Israeli prison.
On Tuesday, 8 October, the South African activists arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, after their release to Jordan following their detention.
Mandla Mandela, recounts his experience.
"On the day of interception, we anticipated they would intercept us because they started circling and isolating our boat [Alma]... they came with two speedboats on each side and onboarded our boats. We were already on the upper deck with our hands up so we could clearly be seen as not carrying any weapons or anything that would pose danger to them."
"Once they had seen that, they took us one by one to search us. We had nothing on us except for what we were wearing and they took us back to the lower deck and made us sit there. We sat there the entire night and in the morning, we sailed through Ashdod Port. We were not allowed any free movement, only when it was necessary to go to the bathroom, escorted by one of the Navy soldiers."
"On arrival at Ashdod, we were all clear that there'll be no justice on stolen land... so all the brutality unfolded. We were handed over to real thugs, Israeli police are absolute thugs. They snatched Yasmine and another Turkish comrade of ours and pulled them up and harassed them and put cable ties on them."
"Greta was the first to be taken off the boat... you would've seen footage of how she was harassed and stripped of her dignity."
"Then, the treatment on the platform, we were made to sit on the concrete with our hands tied with cable ties behind our backs. I was there from about 10pm and we stayed to about four in the morning... in open air and on concrete on the floor. The treatment was awful."
"They sent their best, [Itamar] Ben-Gvir [Israeli Politician and Minister of National Security] to come and address us. We were all anticipating an intellectual engagement with him and all he could say is, 'you supporters of baby killers.' We all laughed and shouted, 'free free Palestine.' He got frustrated and very angry about that."
"The unity on that platform among all participants was something remarkable and many of us came out of that very proud, because we understood well that a people united can never be defeated."
"Some of the soldiers, when they knew who I was... they said, 'you are a terrorist.' But one's 'terrorist' is another one's freedom fighter, you labeled my grandfather a 'terrorist', he was a terrorist while he was the President of the Republic of South Africa, he was only taken off the CIA terrorist list in 2008, way after his presidency... five years before he passed on. Labels don't phase us, we continue to be resolute in our conviction and we will remain steadfast and resilient in support of the Palestinian struggle."
"I was the last one to be taken out... they wanted to send a message to South Africa because of our case at the ICJ and ICC, they made sure South Africans were not given any privileges. I was denied an opportunity to shower the entire six days I was there."
"When I was leaving as the last prisoner... they said to me: 'What happened to you? Your grandfather was a good man.' I turned around and said: 'an apple doesn't fall far from the tree.' With determination, I said to them, I will be back, this you can count on."
Mandela says the command centre and steering committee is conducting an analysis report of their experience together next Monday (13 October), which will focus on strategy and tactics for the next mission.
"We will certainly be going back."
