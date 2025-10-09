Youth League Calls for ANC to Exit KZN GPU
Nhlanhla Mabaso
8 October 2025 | 9:30
In June last year, the IFP, ANC, DA, and NFP formed a coalition to run government in KwaZulu-Natal as no party had won an outright majority.
ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal briefs the media at the party's provincial office in Durban on 08 October 2025. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/EWN
The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal says it wants the party to withdraw from the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) coalition arrangement.
ANCYL leaders briefed the media at the ANC provincial offices in Durban on Wednesday.
They accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of sabotaging departments that are being headed by ANC leaders.
But a year later, the ANCYL said the arrangement is no longer working out for the ANC.
The ANCYL believes the DA-led finance department is playing politics, after it placed the ANC-led department of educationunder financial administration.
"We feel the government of provincial unity arrangement only suits the IFP and also the DA," said ANCYL KZN Chairperson, Ntokozo Ngcobo.
Ngcobo also accuses the IFP-led Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department of targeting ANC-led municipalities.
"Of which the leadership of the IFP has never had anything about the attitude of its MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi."
The IFP Youth Brigade in KZN said it was yet to respond to the claims made about the party leader.
