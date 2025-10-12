Saleh Aljafarawi, Palestinian Journalist, Killed by Israel’s Collaborators
October 12, 2025
Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was killed by Israel's collaborators in Gaza City. (Photo: via Facebook, Saleh Aljafarawi)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, known for documenting Gaza’s destruction and celebrating the recent ceasefire, was shot dead in Gaza City by an armed militia linked to Israeli collaborators, according to local sources.
Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, one of Gaza’s most prominent reporters, was killed on Sunday after being shot by gunmen in the al-Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City. His death comes only days after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced.
According to Palestinian media sources, the 28-year-old journalist came under fire from members of an armed militia affiliated with the Israeli occupation while covering clashes in the area.
Eyewitnesses said Aljafarawi was cornered by armed men and fatally shot with multiple bullets to his body. Images circulating on social media showed his body moments after he was killed.
Quds News Network and Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed confirmed that Aljafarawi was targeted and executed by Israeli-backed collaborator gangs while documenting the extensive destruction in Sabra, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza City.
Meanwhile, citing a security source from Gaza’s Interior Ministry, Al-Jazeera reported that the clashes had erupted between Gaza’s security forces and an armed militia “affiliated with the occupation,” leaving several people dead and others wounded. Gaza’s security forces reportedly surrounded the group and later gained full control of the area.
The same sources said that around 60 members of the militia were arrested and transferred to secure locations for interrogation, while several suspects accused of killing displaced Palestinians returning to Gaza City and of collaborating with Israel were also killed during the clashes.
In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office condemned Aljafarawi’s assassination, describing it as “a direct result of Israel’s ongoing policy of targeting Palestinian journalists through both airstrikes and proxy militias.”
Aljafarawi had become one of the most recognizable Palestinian journalists during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, using his camera and social media platforms to document the devastation and human suffering over the past two years. Earlier this week, a video of him celebrating the ceasefire agreement went viral, symbolizing a rare moment of joy amid years of destruction.
Because of his coverage of Israel’s war crimes and siege policies, Israeli authorities had reportedly placed him on a ‘red notice’ list, as they had done with other Palestinian journalists previously targeted, including slain reporter Anas al-Sharif.
Aljafarawi’s death occurred during the initial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which includes Israeli troop withdrawal, a prisoner exchange, and the reopening of crossings for humanitarian aid.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment