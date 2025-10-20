Sudan’s Al-Burhan Signals Readiness for Peace Talks
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Oct 2025 13:57
Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says he’s ready for peace talks to end the war and restore unity, amid the Quartet's push for negotiations.
The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stated on Saturday that the Sudanese army is prepared to enter negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war and restoring the country’s “unity and dignity.”
Speaking during a visit to Atbara in northern Sudan, where he offered condolences to the family of Army Major Muzammil Abdullah, killed recently in fighting in El-Fasher, al-Burhan emphasized that while the army welcomes genuine efforts for peace, no negotiations are currently underway with the Quartet (the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates) or any other party.
Al-Burhan affirmed that the Sudanese armed forces will continue operations against their adversaries, insisting that “the army will keep fighting the enemy wherever it is found,” while rejecting accusations that the military is targeting specific tribes or regions.
He warned that “imposing peace or a government on the people against their will is unacceptable,” signaling his opposition to externally driven political arrangements.
His remarks come ahead of planned Quartet meetings in New York, aimed at revitalizing international efforts to broker a peaceful settlement to the conflict.
Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary faction led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. According to the United Nations and local sources, the conflict has killed over 20,000 people and displaced nearly 14 million others.
However, independent research conducted by some universities estimates the true death toll may be closer to 130,000, underscoring the devastating scale of the war.
Parallel government formed by RSF
In July, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition of armed and political groups led by the RSF, announced the formation of a parallel government, with Dagalo positioned as its head. The move was widely seen as an attempt to establish political legitimacy amid the collapse of the central government.
As tensions persist, both sides have faced growing international pressure to return to the negotiating table. However, despite public declarations of willingness for dialogue, deep mistrust remains between the warring factions.
