Yemen Mourns Top Military Leader al-Ghamari in Mass Funeral in Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Oct 2025 11:54
Yemen holds a massive funeral for Chief of Staff martyr Mohammad al-Ghamari, with hundreds of thousands attending.
The Yemeni capital Sanaa witnessed a massive funeral procession today for the late Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant General martyr Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, on Monday.
The event, dubbed a "Day of Loyalty to the Faithful" by organizers, was held at the Al-Sabaeen Square and Al-Shaab Mosque, drawing hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the capital and provinces, including high-ranking military officials and government representatives.
Crowds carried portraits of martyr al-Ghamari and Yemeni flags and banners, demonstrating popular support for the Resistance and ongoing struggle against US-Israeli aggression.
Abdullah al-Farah, Al Mayadeen’s Yemen bureau chief, reported that hundreds of thousands of citizens participated in the funeral, highlighting the broad public veneration for martyr al-Ghamari.
The funeral prayer was led by Yemen’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Shamsuddin Sharafuddin, who declared that collaborators with the Israeli and American enemies are apostates and must be reported.
“Whoever initiates wrongdoing or shelters wrongdoers will face the curse of Allah, the angels, and all people,” the Grand Mufti declared, urging accountability for all proven traitors.
Sharafuddin stressed that the martyrdom of al-Ghamari and his comrades represents a divine trial for believers and a beacon of steadfastness in defending Gaza and Palestine.
Quoting the Quran, he reminded attendees, “We will certainly test you with a touch of fear and famine,” emphasizing that these sacrifices demonstrate Yemen’s unwavering faith-driven commitment to supporting oppressed peoples.
Al-Ghamari’s role and legacy
Staff Lieutenant General martyr al-Ghamari, who was martyred following an Israeli aggression on Yemen, had led the Armed Forces’ General Staff since 2016. He played a pivotal role in defending Yemen in key confrontations, including battles in Marib and operations in the Red Sea, while spearheading Yemen's military campaign to proactively support Gaza and the Palestinian Resistance.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced his martyrdom on Thursday, emphasizing that “the Israeli enemy will pay the price for its crimes.” Sanaa said that the martyr succumbed to wounds he sustained from an earlier Israeli aggression on the country.
Today’s funeral in Sabaeen Square was a vivid display of national unity and popular support and respect for the general.
Grand Mufti Sharafuddin concluded his remarks with prayers for martyr al-Ghamari and his comrades, asserting that their pure blood will continue to fuel the liberation struggle and serve as a source of inspiration for all resistance fighters confronting occupation and aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment