Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks to 1+1 on the History and Contemporary Situation in the Western Sahara and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czbr7g8-Xyo
New episode of 1+1! This time in our all-things Africa edition and journey across the continent we look at the history of Western Sahara. Our returning champion is Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire. Do enjoy, share widely, donate generously if you can to 1+1. We hope folks find this episode enlightening.
Youri interviews Abayomi Azikiwe on the details of the historical development of the Western Sahara question,
