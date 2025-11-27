WFTU Statement for the 29th of November International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
26 Nov 2025
by central wftu
The 29th of November is observed as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The World Federation of Trade Unions expresses its unwavering solidarity with the heroic Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice. This year marks more than two years since the beginning of the genocide against our brothers and sisters in Palestine, where over 63,000 lives have been lost, with numbers tragically increasing.
The cessation of military operations in Gaza strip is certainly a development that relieves every progressive and peace-loving person.
However, despite the fanfare and self-congratulations of the so-called peacemakers, the criminal Netanyahu history has proven that agreements like this one, imposed by the imperialists “with a gun to the head”, can bring neither just nor lasting peace, because they serve the interests of the monopolies, not those of the peoples. It is an agreement that buries the just and lawful aspirations of the Palestinian people for an end to the occupation and the establishment of their own independent state.
The agreement on which the ceasefire is based, as well as the entire management of its implementation, takes place under the control and supervision of the United States, which has always been the consistent ally of Israel.
The incredible brutality demonstrated by the murderous Israeli state, which cost the lives of tens of thousands of civilians—most of whom were children, women, and the elderly—the massive destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and, in general, of the most basic infrastructure for a dignified life, and the violent displacement of millions of people from their places of residence, are acts committed before the eyes of the entire humanity. For these crimes, the Israeli state and those responsible for these decisions must undoubtedly be held accountable.
Responsibility for these crimes also lies with all the governments that economically and militarily support Israel, providing not only political and diplomatic cover but also the material means for this unprecedented barbarity. The United States, along with the European Union and their other NATO allies, bear equal responsibility for the genocide and ethnic cleansing that has taken place in Gaza and for the fact that Israeli occupation and settlement expansion have been sustained for decades, with the rights of the Palestinian people being brutally violated.
The WFTU, as always, stands by the Palestinian people, demanding an end to all economic, military, and political cooperation with the murderous state of Israel, the immediate restoration of the destruction and the creation of conditions for a dignified life for the residents of Gaza, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces both from the Gaza Strip and from the West Bank, and the immediate cessation of the illegal and criminal settlement of Palestinian lands.
It is clear that peace in the Middle East can only be established with Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories and the full implementation of the relevant UN resolutions for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The WFTU calls on its affiliates and friends to intensify their solidarity activities for Palestine.
Long live internationalist solidarity!
Long live Palestine!
No comments:
Post a Comment