Bolivia on Alert for Contradictions Between the Leaders
La Paz, Nov 24 (Prensa Latina) Following strong public accusations made over the weekend by Vice President Edman Lara against President Rodrigo Paz and his cabinet, Bolivians are awaiting for a government response.
November 24, 2025
According to the newspaper El Deber, the Presidential Spokesperson’s Office will release its official position this Monday. Lara posted a series of videos on his TikTok account criticizing Paz administration and demanding the dismissal of the Minister of Government, Antonio Oviedo, whom he accused of perjury and domestic violence.
The closure of the Ministry of Justice and the dismissal of Minister Freddy Vidovic, Lara’s only appointee, opened the door to a confrontation that intensified as the hours passed.
In his latest Saturday post, Lara directly criticized the head of state, calling him a liar and accusing him of failing to fulfill his campaign promises.
Previously, in another video, he maintained that the president surrounds himself with people “of the worst kind,” with ministers “deeply tainted by corruption.”
Amid the controversy, Paz told the press that he is “taking care of people’s needs,” in a context of social and economic crisis.
