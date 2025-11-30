Cuba Commemorates the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
Havana, Nov 29 (Prensa Latina) Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, expressed the Cuban people’s support for Palestine on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with that nation.
November 29, 2025
He also reiterated on the social network X the “unrestricted support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to an independent and sovereign state, internationally recognized within the borders before 1967 and with its capital in East Jerusalem.”
“We will continue to firmly denounce the genocide that Israel is committing in Gaza and the extermination operations carried out by the Zionist regime,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Organization Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, remembered the date and reaffirmed that Cuba will always stand by Palestine.
Every November 29, for the past 48 years, the United Nations has observed the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
The date was chosen because of the approval in 1947, by the General Assembly, of the resolution that stipulated the creation of two states in Palestine.
