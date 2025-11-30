The Next Direct Flight from Russia to Venezuela is Still Scheduled
Moscow, Nov 30 (Prensa Latina) The next direct flight from Russia to Venezuela, scheduled to depart today at 10:30 p.m. (Moscow time) from St. Petersburg, is still on, according to the Pulkovo Airport information service.
The statement, published this Sunday, reads: “The flight to Caracas is listed in the schedule, departing from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, and the airline is the Venezuelan carrier Conviasa.”
It added that the airline has not provided any information regarding a possible cancellation or delay of the flight.
This Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the closure of airspace over Venezuela under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.
The U.S. Navy has deployed a strike group to the Caribbean Sea, consisting of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 military personnel.
Since September, the U.S. Armed Forces have sunk at least 20 speedboats in the Caribbean and Pacific region, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 people.
U.S. media outlets have repeatedly reported that the United States could begin launching attacks against the South American nation’s territory in the near future.
On November 27, Trump declared that Washington would initiate armed actions within Venezuelan territory under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, which is widely considered a pretext for the stated purpose of overthrowing the Bolivarian government.
