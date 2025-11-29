DPP Authorities' Act of 'Currying Favor with Japan to Seek Independence' is Despicable: Chinese FM
By Global Times
Nov 28, 2025 04:26 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning hosted a regular press conference on Friday. At the conference, a reporter from the Global Times asked that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks have been opposed and criticized by the international community and insightful people in Japan. However, the Taiwan regional authorities have repeatedly put on gestures of supporting Takaichi. Not long ago, Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te expressed his so-called support by eating sushi, and Taiwan's external affairs department absurdly claimed that Chinese side's letter to the UN Secretary-General was "rude and unreasonable." What is the spokesperson's comment on this?
Responding to the question, Mao stated that Japan imposed colonial rule on the island of Taiwan for half a century, committing countless heinous crimes. The DPP authorities' act of "currying favor with Japan to seek independence" is despicable. Takaichi's remarks related to Taiwan interfered in China's internal affairs, sent a serious wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and endangered peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.
Mao further pointed out that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China. Japan should profoundly reflect on its historical crimes, learn from historical lessons, abide by the one-China principle, and act cautiously on the Taiwan question. "We urge Japan to withdraw its erroneous remarks, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and honor its commitments to China with concrete actions," Mao said.
