IOF Military Incursion Around Beit Jinn Triggers Civilian Displacement
By Al Mayadeen English
Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces infiltrated into the al-Toloul al-Homr area and deployed military vehicles around Beit Jinn.
Local sources in Damascus Countryside have reported a wave of displacement from the town of Beit Jinn following the sound of Israeli military vehicles near the area.
The sources noted that Israeli forces advanced toward the al-Toloul al-Homr region, located between the towns of Hadar in Quneitra and Beit Jinn.
According to eyewitnesses, several families began fleeing Beit Jinn on Saturday evening after hearing the movement of Israeli occupation military vehicles nearby.
Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces infiltrated into the al-Toloul al-Homr area and deployed military vehicles around Beit Jinn. They also observed heavy Israeli reconnaissance and helicopter activity in the skies above the town.
Recent escalations in Quneitra, Damascus Countryside
This event follows a series of intensified Israeli incursions throughout southern Syria, particularly in Quneitra and Damascus Countryside. November 2025 witnessed at least 46 documented Israeli violations in the Quneitra countryside alone, including 45 military and security incursions.
These included near-daily operations involving military convoys, checkpoint installations, and civilian detentions.
Beit Jinn massacre
The most violent incident occurred on November 27 in Beit Jinn, where elite Israeli forces from the 55th Paratroopers Brigade of the 98th Division carried out a raid near the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Zone.
Israeli soldiers attempted to detain individuals they claimed were linked to an armed group, but local residents surrounded the troops, and armed clashes erupted. Thirteen Israeli soldiers were injured, including three critically, and the occupation forces were forced to retreat, abandoning a military vehicle that was later bombed by the Israeli air force to prevent its capture.
The Israeli occupation responded with what Syria's Foreign Ministry described as "deliberate shelling," resulting in the martyrdom of at least 13 civilians and injuries to 25 others, including women and children.
Israeli officials have repeatedly asserted that "Israel" will not withdraw from occupied Syrian territory. Security Minister Israel Katz stated on November 16 that Israeli forces will continue to hold the summit of Mount Hermon and remain in the demilitarized zone, claiming this deployment is "essential" for protecting Israeli interests.
