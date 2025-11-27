'SA's G20 Membership at the Behest of All Members' - Ramaphosa
Eyewitness News
26 November 2025 | 23:26
The US cannot procedurally or legally bar G20 meetings and summits because it is a founding member and requires no invite to such gatherings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 November 2025 met with members of the media leading the #M20 process under the auspices of the #G20. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa will continue to participate as a full member of the G20 after United States (US) President Donald Trump's announcement that the country will not be invited to the gathering in Miami next year.
However, the US cannot procedurally or legally bar South African from G20 meetings and summits because it is a founding member and requires no invite to such gatherings.
"South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
"In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s Presidency but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Trump took to his Truth social media platform to announce his decision based on lies about "horrific human right abuses" suffered by white farmers in South Africa.
Since his return to the White House this year, Trump has peddled white genocide disinformation against South Africa.
He snubbed this year's maiden G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil and ordered that its presidency be handed over to a US Deputy Ambassador.
Added Magwenya: “South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. It’s G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is also a sovereign, constitutional democratic country, and does not appreciate insults from another country about its worth in participating in global platforms.”
