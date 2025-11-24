Collective Actions Emphasized to End Gender-Based Violence
Addis Ababa, November 24, 2025 (ENA)— A major nationwide activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) was officially launched today, mobilizing stakeholders under the banner of collective accountability to eradicate this pervasive national issue.
The event convened high-level participants, including State Minister of Women and Social Affairs Muna Ahmed, UNFPA Country Representative Koffi Kouame, IOM Deputy Representative Sascha Patrick, and UN Women's Deputy Representative Schadrack Dusabe, along with other government officials and invited guests.
Running until December 10, 2025, the campaign, themed “A Society with Zero Tolerance for Violence: Generation Building,” seeks to raise public awareness, mobilize communities, and foster cross-sectoral collaboration to effectively address GBV.
In her keynote address during the launch, State Minister Muna Ahmed warned that GBV "diminishes the hope and productivity" of women and girls, who represent a significant portion of the population.
She passionately called for a united national front, emphasizing that preventing and ending GBV "requires collective accountability and action from every sector of society."
"It is our duty to ensure safety, dignity, and equality for all women and girls," Muna added.
Schadrack Dusabe also stressed the critical need for strengthening partnerships across all societal levels to create sustainable empowerment solutions for women and girls vulnerable to violence.
UNFPA’s Koffi Kouame, on his part, asserted the campaign's urgency, calling it a crucial opportunity to educate the public on the rights of women and girls.
"We must work together to dismantle the barriers that perpetuate violence and discrimination against women and girls,” he stated.
On his part, IOM Deputy Representative and Head of Programs, Sascha Patrick stressed the role of migration and displacement in exacerbating vulnerabilities to gender-based violence.
Underscoring the need for concerted efforts to prevent and end gender based violence, he pointed out that IOM is working in the country focusing on supporting survivors and integrating protective measures in all its endeavors.
It was learned that physical or sexual violence are committed on over 35 percent of percent of women and girls of between 15 to 49 ages in the country.
This year, the campaign against gender based violence is for the 34th times globally and 20th time nationally.
